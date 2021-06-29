GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.26. GFL Environmental posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%.

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $36.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

