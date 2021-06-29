Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

RTX traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $85.19. 45,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,896,699. The company has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of -47.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

