$5.32 Million in Sales Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will announce sales of $5.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.13 million and the highest is $5.51 million. DarioHealth reported sales of $1.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 197.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year sales of $23.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.84 million to $24.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $47.64 million, with estimates ranging from $37.78 million to $57.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DarioHealth.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRIO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 26.2% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 750,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 155,972 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at about $9,923,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at about $6,860,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at about $6,314,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at about $6,122,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,352. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $345.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.32. DarioHealth has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $31.85.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DarioHealth (DRIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.