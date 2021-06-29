Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $769,000 in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 142,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RES. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 2,175,091 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after purchasing an additional 422,723 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in RPC by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 285,044 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RES traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. 1,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,146. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.12.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,361,267.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,456,739.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,532,309 shares of company stock valued at $14,060,490. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

