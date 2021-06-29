Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $604,000 in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of UroGen Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after acquiring an additional 43,890 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the first quarter valued at $606,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 58.6% during the first quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 619,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 228,847 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

URGN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.17. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,721. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.21.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%. The business had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

