TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,588 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $179,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $270.15. 48,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,015. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $171.36 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

