Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,351 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,351 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock remained flat at $$362.82 during trading hours on Tuesday. 938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,617. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $374.49. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.53.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $228,349.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,778.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,662 shares of company stock worth $30,998,942. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

