Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,351 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,351 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Arista Networks stock remained flat at $$362.82 during trading hours on Tuesday. 938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,617. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $374.49. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.32.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.53.
In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $228,349.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,778.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,662 shares of company stock worth $30,998,942. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
