Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 39,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ADTRAN by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.96. 173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

