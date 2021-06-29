41,572 Shares in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kimball International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimball International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kimball International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Kimball International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KBAL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. 665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,991. The stock has a market cap of $472.69 million, a PE ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $138.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

