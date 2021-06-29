TD Asset Management Inc. Has $203.28 Million Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,818,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,293,708 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $203,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. 1,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,808. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.72. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

