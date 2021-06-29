Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

