Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.62.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $89.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.17. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

