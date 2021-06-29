Analysts Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT at $34.75

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $191,854.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,719,574. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Exelixis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,911,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.02 on Friday. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

