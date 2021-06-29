MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MSCI by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.86.

NYSE MSCI traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $535.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,169. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.12. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.50 and a 1-year high of $535.82.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

