Covington Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Covington Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

ZM traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,533. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.88. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total value of $829,889.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,194 shares of company stock valued at $77,984,818 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.