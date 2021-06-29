58,257 Shares in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 58,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.57. 6,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

SBLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.15.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

