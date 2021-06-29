Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,470 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $141.28. The stock had a trading volume of 64,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,397,615. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.