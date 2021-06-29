First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.11.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $92.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.29. First Solar has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,915,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,821 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,435 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

