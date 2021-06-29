Covington Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Covington Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,836,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 388,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.84. 36,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,528. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $71.89 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

