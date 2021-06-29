Covington Capital Management Purchases 2,516 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,947,000 after acquiring an additional 881,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,435,000 after acquiring an additional 181,520 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after buying an additional 2,023,647 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $70.51. 473,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,227,092. The stock has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

