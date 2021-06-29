Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.56.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,337,082.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,322,355 shares of company stock worth $641,313,414. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.