Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.56.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,337,082.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,322,355 shares of company stock worth $641,313,414. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
