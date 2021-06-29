Covington Capital Management Sells 248 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,360. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

