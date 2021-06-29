Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 286 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $163.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.06. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.05 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

