Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,545 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,607 shares of company stock worth $16,080,792. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $159.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $194.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.