PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Tops $0.0071 on Exchanges

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded up 52.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $97.43 million and $221,046.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001134 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00326322 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008120 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 109.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,717,265,460 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

