Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

MAN opened at $119.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.02. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.27 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.15.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

