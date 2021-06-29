Cryptonovae Price Hits $0.0438 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $987,764.92 and $85,558.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00136509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00169573 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,174.37 or 0.99984071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,574,951 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

