Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLXXF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLXXF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.65. Relx has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

