Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Down 66.2% in June

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the May 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 59,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,104. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81. Legrand has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGRDY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

