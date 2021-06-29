Short Interest in New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) Declines By 64.4%

New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the May 31st total of 456,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NFGFF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 72,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,465. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18. New Found Gold has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on New Found Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds an interest in the Queensway project comprising 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims that covers an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

