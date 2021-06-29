Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.34. Avantor reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AVTR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $2,423,128.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,379,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,718,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,560,889 shares of company stock valued at $110,601,219. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,097. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

