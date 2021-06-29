UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,120,221 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,048,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,120,221 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $387,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,488 shares of company stock worth $5,491,000. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

The Progressive stock opened at $97.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.41.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

