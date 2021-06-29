HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,576 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,509,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,030,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,031,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

GM stock opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

