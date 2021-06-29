Nicholas Company Inc. Lowers Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Insulet by 29.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Insulet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 121.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Insulet by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Insulet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,180.85 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $183.74 and a one year high of $306.46.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,323. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

