Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,480,000 after buying an additional 221,233 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after purchasing an additional 804,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after purchasing an additional 444,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,727. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

