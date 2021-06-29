Nicholas Company Inc. Makes New $15.27 Million Investment in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 1.39. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $213.12 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.03.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

