CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Short Interest Update

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a growth of 247.0% from the May 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,699,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CYTR stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83. CytRx has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

