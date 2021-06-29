O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,939 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,150,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,557,000 after buying an additional 1,606,905 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,539,000 after buying an additional 1,223,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2,459.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,264,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,054,000 after buying an additional 1,214,854 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on JEF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE JEF opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

