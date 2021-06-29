AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Justin J. Noznesky Sells 4,119 Shares

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $329,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,444. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. Equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AtriCure by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $2,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AtriCure by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,101 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in AtriCure by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,007 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter worth about $1,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

