Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 37,665 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,665 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of CarMax worth $16,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.07.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.98. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.