C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $122,000 in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 80.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $158,132.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $3,858,537.10. Insiders have sold 484,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,736,302 over the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. 668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,444. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $181.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of -0.19.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

