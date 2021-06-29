C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stolper Co boosted its position in PPL by 26.1% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL by 16.9% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in PPL by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 70,498 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PPL by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.30. 8,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,075,030. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

