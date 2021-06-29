C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New $158,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 426,540 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.56. 49,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,392,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.16.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.02.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

