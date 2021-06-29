C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 53.7% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 55,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cohu in the first quarter valued at $1,170,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cohu by 15.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Cohu in the first quarter valued at $25,357,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cohu in the first quarter valued at $146,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of Cohu stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.50. 13,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,413. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

