C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $212,000 in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,333,000 after buying an additional 632,506 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 70,256 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

BLMN traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,481. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

