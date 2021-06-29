Pengana Private Equity Trust (ASX:PE1) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

Pengana Private Equity Trust (ASX:PE1) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Pengana Private Equity Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

