Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 1,942 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NHI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 34.1% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 170.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Capital One Financial downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.38.

NYSE NHI traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $66.77. 232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,678. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.64.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 78.75%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

