500,127 Shares in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $150,000.

OTCMKTS:NVSAU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

