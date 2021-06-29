Unistake Price Tops $0.0342 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Unistake has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a market cap of $6.03 million and $119,218.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unistake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00045935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00136804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00168329 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,277.92 or 1.00033561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,514,772 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UNISTAKEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.