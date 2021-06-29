Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.370-$0.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

SBRA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.22. 2,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,652. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

